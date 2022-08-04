Mika Yamamoto Sells 2,047 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $337,550.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F5 Trading Up 3.8 %

F5 stock opened at $171.64 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.34 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,955,000 after purchasing an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

