MicroMoney Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (AMM)

MicroMoney (AMM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $61,179.94 and approximately $6,312.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MicroMoney has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One MicroMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io.

MicroMoney Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

