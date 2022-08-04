MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.12.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $34.20 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $997,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 34,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

