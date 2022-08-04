MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Raised to $79.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.54% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,047. MetLife has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

