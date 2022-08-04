Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lowered by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $21,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $11,229,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 73.4% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.0% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 29,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Bank of America cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $459.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

