Meridian Network One Day Volume Reaches $8.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $81,102.64 and approximately $8.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00462628 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.02108715 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00291161 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co.

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

