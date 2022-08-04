Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 45,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Motco grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 193,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $87.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.