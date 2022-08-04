Melalie (MEL) Price Tops $0.0090

Melalie (MEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Melalie coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Melalie has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Melalie has a market cap of $182,353.26 and $27,734.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,810.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003875 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032117 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Melalie Profile

Melalie (CRYPTO:MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,300,314 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork.

Melalie Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melalie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melalie using one of the exchanges listed above.

