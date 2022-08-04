Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.40. 21,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $125.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

