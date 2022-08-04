MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, MediShares has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $450,969.48 and $16,705.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

