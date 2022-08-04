Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $278.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson from $352.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of Medifast stock traded down $26.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.91. 33,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,996. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.57. Medifast has a 52 week low of $154.67 and a 52 week high of $295.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 81.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Medifast by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Medifast by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

