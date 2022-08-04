Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €5.50 ($5.67) to €5.90 ($6.08) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mediaset España Comunicación currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.70.
Mediaset España Comunicación Price Performance
GETVF stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36.
About Mediaset España Comunicación
Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the television broadcasting business in Spain. The company operates seven television channels comprising TELECINCO, FactorÃa de FicciÃ³n, BOING, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and Be Mad. It is also involved in the production and broadcast of audiovisual content; provision of news agency services; exploitation of advertising space on television channels; and advertising promotion activities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mediaset España Comunicación (GETVF)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Is Nike An Undervalued Opportunity for Investors?
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset España Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.