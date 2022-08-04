MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Announces Earnings Results

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDU traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,596,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

