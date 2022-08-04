McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MCRAA opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.30. McRae Industries has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter.

McRae Industries Increases Dividend

About McRae Industries

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.13.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

