Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Maximus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.95-$4.15 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Maximus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Maximus Stock Up 0.4 %
Maximus stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,502. Maximus has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.
Maximus Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.
Insider Transactions at Maximus
In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Maximus by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Maximus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
Featured Articles
