Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147,646 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,827,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Martin Marietta Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $4,119,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $284.99 and a 12 month high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

