Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.44% of Allegion worth $42,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allegion by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Allegion by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Allegion by 3,825.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE opened at $104.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.42. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $93.05 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.68 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 57.91%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,494.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $240,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $227,760.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,740 shares of company stock worth $755,038. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allegion from $140.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allegion from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.22.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

