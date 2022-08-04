Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $67.52 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $179.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.53 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

