Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.15 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,409 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Warner Music Group worth $28,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,040,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $87,809,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 929,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,584,000 after buying an additional 678,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $32.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

