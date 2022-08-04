Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Has $138.25 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,326,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,804 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $138,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 163,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 347,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 633.4% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 281,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 242,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSM opened at $86.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $73.74 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.