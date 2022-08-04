Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 428,988 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.29% of Premier worth $54,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 18.14%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

