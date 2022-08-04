Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 79,030 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $92,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,338,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $910,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR opened at $107.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.03. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $94.03 and a one year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

About AptarGroup

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

See Also

