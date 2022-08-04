Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.46

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.46 and traded as low as $9.34. Maui Land & Pineapple shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,666 shares.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Up 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.57%.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 287,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 578,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

