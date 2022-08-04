Mate Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Mate has a total market cap of $1,071.24 and approximately $400.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mate has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00628057 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001613 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002186 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00015943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00035222 BTC.
About Mate
Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
