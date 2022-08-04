Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cowen

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 4.1 %

MTCH traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $65.84. 134,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,468,868. Match Group has a twelve month low of $59.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 270.16% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Match Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.