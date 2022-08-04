Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Raised by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $357.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,719. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.94. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.55.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

