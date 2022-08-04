Masari (MSR) Price Tops $0.0073 on Exchanges

Masari (MSR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, Masari has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Masari has a total market cap of $122,359.66 and approximately $39.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org.

Buying and Selling Masari

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Masari using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

