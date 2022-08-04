Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Marriott International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.83.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.83. The company has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 128.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

