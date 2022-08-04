Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI) Short Interest Update

Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 119,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Marpai

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marpai stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.79% of Marpai worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marpai alerts:

Marpai Price Performance

MRAI opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Marpai has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marpai ( NASDAQ:MRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Marpai in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marpai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marpai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.