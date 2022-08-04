MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $309.63 Average PT from Brokerages

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total transaction of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 199,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $266.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.91. MarketAxess has a twelve month low of $249.01 and a twelve month high of $498.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

