Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Markel were worth $115,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

Shares of MKL traded down $20.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,194.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,430. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,306.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,330.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 682.62 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,171.01 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Insider Activity at Markel

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 71.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 78 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,937.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,550.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

