Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $524.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,361. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

