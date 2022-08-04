Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 450 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.19. 103,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,055,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.40. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

