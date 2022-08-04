Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,900. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.91. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.94.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.