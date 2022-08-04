Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $18.06 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.2% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $18,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $707.57. 5,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,685. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $647.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $659.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $749.23.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

