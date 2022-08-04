Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 250 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.31. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

