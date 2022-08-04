Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their maintains rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $92.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $53.47 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total transaction of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $411,853,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,481,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,421 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,222,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,695,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $572,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

