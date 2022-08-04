ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives $82.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.67.

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 1.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,317,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,368,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,109,000 after acquiring an additional 67,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,718,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,402,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

MAN stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

