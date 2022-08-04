Maker (MKR) Price Tops $1,045.49 on Top Exchanges

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $1,045.49 or 0.04564050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maker has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $97.32 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,907.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003876 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00127059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00032108 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Maker is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

