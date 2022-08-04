MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Reaches $1.17 on Top Exchanges

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. MahaDAO has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $277,821.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00005072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.30 or 0.00624067 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00035293 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com.

MahaDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

