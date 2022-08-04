LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 328,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

