LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on LTC. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 13.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 12.1% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Trading Down 1.4 %
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.28%.
LTC Properties Company Profile
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LTC Properties (LTC)
- Two High-Yield Deep-Values You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Is Starbucks Shooting For The Moon?
- PayPal Continues To Struggle As Competition Increases
- Proposed Tesla Stock Split Drives EV Market Higher
- AutoNation Stock is Firing on All Pistons
Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.