Lossless Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $11.69 million and $334,081.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00644073 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035526 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

