Lossless Trading Down 8.2% Over Last Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Lossless has a market cap of $11.69 million and $334,081.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.20 or 0.00644073 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001635 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016492 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035526 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
