Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,280 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $72,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $10,857,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.00.

Shares of MOH traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $323.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,814. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.75 and a 1-year high of $350.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.70. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $61,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,920,318. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

