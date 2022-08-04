Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 24,340.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,278 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $113,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FedEx by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,801,000 after buying an additional 270,299 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.50.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $234.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,760. The company has a market cap of $60.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.53 and a 200 day moving average of $222.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

