Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $152,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

