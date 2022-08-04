Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $79.60 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 103,336 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Skyworks Solutions worth $79,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.11. 12,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

