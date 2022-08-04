Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $234.96 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,236 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Target worth $234,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco boosted its position in Target by 19.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,934 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Target by 39.3% during the first quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,469 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.96 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average is $193.57.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

