Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $182.57 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $182,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 371,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $464.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,973.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock worth $12,372,256. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

