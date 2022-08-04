Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,907,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 176,678 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of Regions Financial worth $64,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

RF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.95. 24,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,641,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

