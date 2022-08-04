Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up 2.1% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.39% of Logitech International worth $48,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Logitech International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 84 to CHF 68 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Logitech International stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,156. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $111.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9742 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.